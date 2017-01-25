Ohio Co. man accused of trafficking prescription painkillers

An Ohio County man is in jail accused of trafficking in large quantities of prescription painkillers.

Police went to a home in the 400 block of Frederica Street in Hartford after an investigation that's lasted several months.

Officers say they seized cash, 78 Lortab pills, several weapons, and an extensive coin collection.

Carl Miller, 65, is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. He's in the Ohio County Jail.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.