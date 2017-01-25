Sen. Donnelly against Betsy DeVos for DoE Secretary

U.S. Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly says he will oppose President Donald Trump's nominee for Department of Education Secretary.

Donnelly says he will not vote for Betsy DeVos after her Senate committee confirmation hearing and reviewing her qualifications.

Donnelly says that the education secretary nominee vision doesn't align with what is right for Indiana.

"I am concerned she will not prioritize efforts that are important to Hoosier families, like expanding access to early childhood education, improving our public schools, and empowering student borrowers and reducing federal student loan debt," said Donnelly.

Democratic Senators requested a second hearing for DeVos on Monday, but top aides say that hearing will not take place.

