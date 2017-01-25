Traffic alert: Road closures planned in Jacobsville neighborhood - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Traffic alert: Road closures planned in Jacobsville neighborhood

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The Board of Public Safety has approved some road closures in the Jacobsville area.

City officials say the construction company doing work on North Main St. will be installing storm pipes.

Starting Thursday, crews will close down Oakley St. north of Virginia. They'll also close Franklin from Main to Baker.

On Monday, they close Main from Franklin to Michigan. 

