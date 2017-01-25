Father charged in Darmstadt murder case booked in jail

Clint Loehrlein, the Darmstadt man accused of killing his wife and attacking his daughters, is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

[PREVIOUS: Sheriff: 'It looks like he hunted them down'; murder scene portrays gruesome series of events]

Investigators still aren't sure why he did this

NEW-Clint Loehrlein, man accused of murdering wife & injuring daughters, booked into @VandSheriff jail. Court date on Monday. @14News pic.twitter.com/mFrkh5dIiI — Jess Powers (@jess14news) January 28, 2017

We got ahold of the arrest affidavit. That's how we learned Loehrlein had locked himself inside the house before authorities arrived. Police tell us he cut himself with a knife several times.

Police found his wife, Sherry Loehrlein, dead from a gunshot wound and their daughters, both shot and stabbed. The family requested privacy, so hospital officials are not releasing any information on their conditions.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding told 14 News Clint Loehrlein told authorities, the only thing he remembers from Monday was a struggle with police.

We plan to be there next week for his court appearance.

