EPD: Suspect who stole car outside funeral home in custody

Evansville police say, thanks to the public's help, they have a theft suspect in custody.

The theft happened on January 8, around 11:40, at Ziemer’s Funeral Home in the 800 block. of S. Hebron.

According to police, while the victim was just steps away from the vehicle helping her disabled husband get into the funeral home a thief got in and drove away.

Police say several items, including checks and credit cards, were also in the car when it was taken.The thief also took custom leg braces that belonged to the victim's husband.

EPD says the day after the theft a man used of the stolen checks to make a purchase at the CVS at 2020 E Morgan.

The store surveillance cameras were able to get this picture of the suspect:

Police released the picture Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon, police say tips helped lead to the arrest of Fletcher Byrd, 52.

Police say they recovered the car, but did not find the leg braces.

