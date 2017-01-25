EPD: Suspect who stole car outside funeral home in custody

An Evansville man currently serving time for child molesting has been sentenced to 30 more years in prison.More >>
A bill that could help preserve the historic Bosse Field was signed into law Friday by Governor Eric Holcomb, but it could make your property taxes go up.More >>
The owner of Tell City Cinema was in court Friday, but not for his rape and sexual assault charges.More >>
Authorities say Glenn Ramey raped and killed 8-year-old Sabrina Stauffenberg last November.More >>
An Owensboro restaurant will relocate to a new building on Highway 54.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
Police records released Friday detail the frantic and heartbreaking moments Blanchester police found a woman being held captive in a pit in her neighbor's backyard shed.More >>
Deputies say they were called to a town home around 11:20 p.m. on Sandal Brook Road in Indian Land, where they found a 25-year-old man who said he had just been robbed at gunpoint.More >>
China's foreign ministry has refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.More >>
Witnesses said the suspect walked into Jazzman's Cafe, located inside the Glenn Building on campus, shortly before 9 a.m. and yelled, "The day of reckoning is here!" before approaching students.More >>
Arkansas authorities have identified a woman found dead earlier this week as the mother of two missing children.More >>
The federal criminal probe into the police shooting of Alton Sterling involves many layers but, in the end, the result of the probe will likely be confined to answering only one question: whether the officers involved will or will not face any federal criminal charges.More >>
President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year.More >>
