Madisonville Water notifies customers of water standard violation

Customers of Madisonville Municipal Water are getting letters notifying them of a water standard violation.

The letter, posted Monday, says the incident was not an emergency, but customers have the right to know.

It says from July 1 to Sept. 30, tests show the water exceeded the maximum contaminant level for TTHM.

The standard is .080 mg/L. Levels averaged .082mg/L

The letter says TTHM are four volatile organic chemicals that form when disinfectants react with organic matter in the water.

People who drink water containing the chemicals above the maximum contaminant level over many years, can experience problems with their liver, kidneys, or central nervous system, and may have an increased risk of getting cancer.

The water company is advising customers with increased health risks to get advice from their doctors about drinking the water.

The letter says they are doing more testing and working with specialists to lower the levels. They hope to resolve the problem within the next year.

