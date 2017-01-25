State Rep. from Evansville pushing for tougher punishment for animal cruelty

State Representative Ryan Hatfield (D-Evansville) is pushing legislation that would increase the punishment for certain animal cruelty crimes.

“In Evansville over the last year we have had several very serious cases of animal cruelty,” Hatfield said. “It is frustrating to the public because too often these crimes do not result in sufficient punishment or criminal conviction.”

Hatfield has written House Bill 1604, which would up the criminal offense if a person commits a crime that deliberately harms an animal.

“This legislation will raise the offense level and penalty for crimes such as interfering with a search and rescue animal by causing it to lose consciousness, striking an animal, tormenting it, or any other actions that leads to the impairment of an animal’s functions or if they result in death,” Hatfield said. “It will increase the penalty from a misdemeanor to a felony and from a level 6 felony to a level 5 felony.”

This bill allows the courts to require a person convicted of animal cruelty to receive psychological, behavioral or other counseling as part of their punishment.

It also advocates for other service animals, such as those needed when a person is blind, deaf, physically impaired, or has a medical condition.

It requires the abuser to reimburse the owner of the animal for any veterinary bills and pay them for their loss if the animal is killed.

The bill is co-authored by Rep. Carey Hamilton of Indianapolis. It had a first reading Monday, and has been sent to the Committee on Courts and Criminal Code.

