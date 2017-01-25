Uber now available in Evansville

Screen grab of the Uber drivers in Evansville Wednesday morning.

The wait is over. Uber has launched in Evansville.

It'll offer rides in the city through a mobile app.

There was a news conference about the launch Wednesday morning, where Mayor Lloyd Winnecke took the first Uber ride.

Uber is also a way for people to make money, as drivers. Drivers get to use their personal vehicles and can choose their own schedule, so it can be a way to pick up extra cash in your free time.

