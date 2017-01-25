Police identify person of interest in Owensboro shooting

The Owensboro Police Department has released the identity of a person of interest in a weekend shooting.

Police say 30-year-old Antonio C. Douglas is wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in the 1100 block of Werner Ave.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

We're told Douglas is also wanted on several warrants unrelated to the shooting.

OPD detectives believe Douglas may have tried to change his appearance by cutting away his braids and trimming his facial hair short.

If anyone has information on Douglas they are asked to contact OPD at 687-8888 or Crime Stoppers at 687-8484.

