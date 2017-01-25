KSP: No injuries reported with McLean Co. fire

Crews responded to a structure fire in McLean County.

The fire broke out Wednesday morning at a home on Highway 250 in the Livermore area.

Highway 250 was closed at the intersection of 431 for a couple hours while crews worked the scene.

State police say no injuries have been reported.

Crews don't know what caused the fire. They say 1 man lived here but wasn't home when the fire started. pic.twitter.com/ysRjH19YMx — Shaelie Clark (@Shaelie14News) January 25, 2017

