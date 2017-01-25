KSP: No injuries reported with McLean Co. fire - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

KSP: No injuries reported with McLean Co. fire

MCLEAN CO., KY (WFIE) -

Crews responded to a structure fire in McLean County.

The fire broke out Wednesday morning at a home on Highway 250 in the Livermore area.

Highway 250 was closed at the intersection of 431 for a couple hours while crews worked the scene.

State police say no injuries have been reported.

