Average Kenergy member uses 40% more energy last month

In rural Daviess County, it can get dark. But when the Foster family opened their Kenergy bill this month, they were blindsided by the $380 increase.

The second hit came in the next envelope.

The Foster's own another property, an unoccupied home, and that bill spike by $135. The Fosters found out they weren't the only Kenergy members paying more.

We tracked down Kenergy's Renee Beasley Jones. She pointed to the holidays and cold winter weather for the spike.

Jones tell us, on average, Kenergy members used 40 percent more energy in December compared to the month before.

"The number one reason is weather," Jones explained. "For the current billing cycle, the weather has been colder this year than the year before.”

The colder the temperatures, the more your furnace is going to run. Add in the holidays where people are cooking more and lighting decorations and it adds up.

Kenergy officials tell us people are now just seeing the bill for all of that, but the Fosters aren’t buying it.

"We've been running candles and keeping every light off," said Davina Foster. "We were told it's not just this month's bill, but our next month bill is going to be up like this as well, we were told.”

The Fosters tell us they actually conserved energy in December and expected a better explanation from Kenergy. They aren't satisfied with the companies response.

Any customer, like the Foster family, who have a price spike grievance, can always file a complaint with the Kentucky Public Service Commission.

