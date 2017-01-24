Approval to create new tax given by county commissioners

Expanding the jail, a big project that would cost millions.

Tuesday, the Vanderburgh County commissioners approved plans to create a new tax to help pay for it.

Anytime you talk about a project this big, taxpayers want to know how the county plans to pay for it.

One possibility being tossed around is the local option income tax. It is a plan that has now put county and city leaders at odds.

The Vanderburgh County jail is out of space, which is what Sheriff Dave Wedding has been saying for years.

An expansion project hasn't been approved yet. If does get approved, the county commission opened up a possible funding source to pay for the work on Tuesday.

"Whereas the board of commissioners of Vanderburgh County strongly supports House Bill 1487 and encourages the house and senate to pass this legislation to enable Vanderburgh County to have a funding source available to it should it ever be necessary to expand the Vanderburgh County jail," said Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave.

The current jail was built in 2006, with a limit of 540 inmates. But two years ago, the jail population was 35 people above that and continues to rise.

"I have a very real problem because we have too many inmates at the Vanderburgh County jail," Sheriff Wedding explained.

County leaders point to increased drug use and drug-related arrests, plus a lack of facilities for mentally ill inmates as reasons for the overcrowding.

"We definitely need to take action as Sheriff Wedding stated in the meeting, but I just needed a little more time to study the financial side and do my due diligence accordingly," said Ben Shoulders, County Commissioner.

While the County Commission supports the jail expansion, City Council does not, saying the county hasn't explored all its options.

"We are against this house bill we are going to be signing a resolution at our next meeting, stating that we oppose this," explained Missy Mosby, Council President.

"I thought it went pretty well," Sheriff Wedding stated. "I think there was some good discussion. Often times you are going to have opposing views and I respect that, everybody has to protect their turf and I respect that but numbers don't lie."

The next commissioners meeting is Feb. 7, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. All the meetings are open to the public.

