Crossroads Church will not host Easter Sunday service at Ford Center this year

With attendance declining, Crossroads Christian Church announced it won't be holding its Easter Sunday service at the Ford Center this year.

In a letter to its members, the pastor says attendance has gone from nearly 10,000 down to 7,300 last year. He also says the Ford Center was inconvenient with members having to park far away.

He also wrote that the move from their home campus to the Ford Center was costly and that's money they could instead use on mission projects.

