IceMen on the move, again

It appears what was the Evansville IceMen, then the Owensboro IceMen, will now become the Jacksonville Icemen.

Sources tell 14News, owner Ron Geary has sold the team.

The ECHL approved the Icemen's transfer from Owensboro to Jacksonville, Florida during its board of governors meeting last week. Reports indicate the Jacksonville area has been searching for an ECHL team for some time.

Our call to the ECHL office was not returned.

