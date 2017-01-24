Gabe's to open on Green River Rd. by April

JC Penney Home store is out and Gabe's is in.

14News has learned the 'off-brand' clothing and home goods retailer is moving into the JC Penney Home store former location in the Eastland Shoppes strip mall off north Green River Road in Evansville. We are told the store is set to open by April.

The company is accepting applications online right now for a store manager and merchandising managers.

Click the following link to search for job opportunities, Gabe's Jobs.

