Highway 41 traffic delays to end this week

Expect delays through the end of the week when traveling on Highway 41 in Evansville.

The ongoing railroad track repair is just north of Lynch Road. INDOT communications director, Jason Tiller, says the railroad track repair is back on track and will be complete by the end of this week.

Some drivers stopping at the Circle K gas station off of Lynch Road are irritated with this construction.

"It is extremely annoying, you have to go around if you're like me heading south you're going to have to take an alternate route you can't get on Lynch Road," said Kim Nunamaker.

"The detours from 41 are ridiculous because you've got long roads that you have to go down and pretty much have to go like several miles out of your way just to get to where you have to go I think its ridiculous," added Haveen Meriwethr.

Right now, the traffic is restricted to one lane in each direction on the northbound side.

