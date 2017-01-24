Sheriff: 'It looks like he hunted them down'; murder scene portrays gruesome series of events

The Darmstadt man, accused of killing his wife and attacking his daughters, remains under guard while he recovers in the hospital.

Clint Loehrlein, 54-years-old, is charged with Murder, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm as a Level 3 Felony, and Resisting Law Enforcement.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said his deputies were at the Loehrlein's home sweeping the house and collecting evidence again on Tuesday. Investigators are still looking for a motive in this case as this investigation is now in its second day.

Deputies talked with Clint at the hospital on Tuesday. According to those deputies, Clint told them he does not remember what happened inside his house on Monday.

Sheriff Wedding told us multiple 911 calls came in to dispatch about a domestic assault at the home on Shillington Drive around 7 a.m. When first responders and officers arrived, they found 52-year old Sherry Loehrlein, dead from a gunshot wound to the back.

The Loehrlein's twin daughters remain in the hospital with serious injuries.

A picture is making its way around social media with a simple message -- keep the Loehrlein family in your thoughts and prayers.

The family, asking for privacy. still, dozens of people posting online, sending their love.

The girls, we're told, work for Old National Bank-- a representative told 14 News their hearts are aching for them.

A picture posted on Instagram Monday, by Nicole and Cynthia's older sister is a message to their late mother--telling her how much she misses her and that she wishes she could cry in her arms one more time.

Sheriff Wedding said a blood trail inside the home suggests Clint hunted his family down with a .38 caliber revolver and two kitchen knives.

"We had multiple victims and a suspect who cut himself up," Sheriff Wedding explained. "A lot of blood in the residence. By going through the home, it looks like he hunted them down in the home."

Sheriff Wedding mentioned additional charges could be added.

Once Loehrlein is sent to jail, he will have no bond.

