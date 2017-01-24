Three Union Co. murder suspects make initial court appearances

The three suspects in a Union County double murder investigation made their first court appearance in front of a Henderson County Judge.

Joevionte Simms, 19-years-old, Clarence Smith, 20-years-old, and Keyontae McGuire, 21-years-old, are facing two counts of murder, among other felony charges.

All three are being held in the Henderson County Detention Center. They are facing several counts of Fleeing and Evading, and Wanton Endangerment of Police Officers.

We caught up with the suspects family members in court who tell us, this all comes to a shock.

"Man, he didn't hurt nobody he don't do nothing," explained a friend of Simms'. "He is a very innocent man. Free that innocent man. It was very hard on us."

Simms and Smith will back in court on Feb. 1, 2017, for a preliminary hearing. McGuire will be back in court one day later.

