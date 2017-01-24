Deputies: Jasper man will face charges for marijuana grow operation

A Jasper man will face charges after Dubois Co. deputies found two marijuana growing operations in his apartment.

It happened Jan. 18, 2017, at an apartment located at 349 W. 6th St. in Jasper when deputies said they received a complaint. After getting a search warrant, a K-9 officer helped authorities find two marijuana growing operations inside.

Deputies said they seized more than a dozen marijuana plants, several jars full of harvested marijuana, grow lights and other paraphernalia.

According to deputies, Michael Goss, 56-years-old, was cited at the scene. Deputies say Goss will be charged with cultivating and possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.

No court date has been set yet.

