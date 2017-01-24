Gov. Holcomb announces 400 new jobs at Gibson Co. Toyota plant

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb says 400 new jobs are coming to the Toyota plant in Gibson County by 2019.

The $600 million dollar investment will mean 40,000 more of the Toyota Highlander SUV each year.

Governor Holcomb made the announcement on Tuesday from the visitors center at the plant.

The CEO for Toyota Motor North America, Jim Lentz, said Toyota would invest $10 billion dollars in the U.S. over the next five years. The Princeton plant produced over 400,000 vehicles last year, the highest in its 20-year history.

