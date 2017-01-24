Traffic Alert: Part of St. Joseph Ave. closed Wednesday - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Traffic Alert: Part of St. Joseph Ave. closed Wednesday

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Source: Google Maps Source: Google Maps
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

Drivers beware: St. Joseph Avenue between Orchard and Mohr Roads will be closed Wednesday.

Crews will be doing culvert installation from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Local traffic and emergency vehicles will be allowed. 

The detour is Mohr Road to Schaeffer Road to Orchard Road. 

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly