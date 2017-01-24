Traffic Alert: Part of St. Joseph Ave. closed Wednesday

The Indiana Statewide Pre-K program is expanding. Vanderburgh County is one of the five that was part of the Pre-K Pilot program implemented by Governor Eric Holcomb.More >>
The Indiana Attorney General's Office is looking to give back millions in unclaimed property. The Attorney General's Office is looking to return $20 million in unclaimed property to residents in eight south-western Indiana counties.More >>
Toyota workers helped clean up Camp Carson in Princeton on Wednesday as one of their work options during the production stop.More >>
The attorney for the man charged in Aleah Beckerle's death told a judge Thursday that he's not happy that information on the case was released before he got it.More >>
Health officials said they've determined the meal served at prom is not what caused several Carmi High School students to get sick.More >>
The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.More >>
A dashboard camera captured dramatic video of a crash that happened last night on I65.More >>
A group of high school students in Madison wanted to make prom memorable, and decided to wear crazy suits. The St. Joseph students' picture went viral, and now the attention is expanding even outside of twitter.More >>
Parents are taking action against the Jefferson County Public School system, after a video surfaced of a heinous attack on their young child.More >>
An alleged gunman and a bystander at a gas station were both wounded during an officer-involved shooting incident at the Walmart on Bush River Road on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.More >>
New Orleans firefighters rescued a naked man after he climbed a 14 story power transmission tower in New Orleans East.More >>
Reaction to the insect's bite is quickly becoming one of the top cases handled by local allergy specialists.More >>
A Red Bank Elementary School teacher is wanted by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department on charges that he engaged in sexual battery multiple times with a student on campus.More >>
