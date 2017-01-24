Owensboro man shot during attempted robbery

Owensboro police are investigating a shooting that occurred overnight.

Officers say, Gunner Tapp, 34-years-old, was in the area of the railroad tracks at W. 8th and Maple Streets, when a man tried to rob him. Tapp told police the man fired three shots in his direction, one hitting him in the leg.

Tapp was able to get to a nearby house where someone called 911.

Police say they did find drugs at the scene. This is just one block away from the shooting in December 2016, which killed one man. Two blocks away from a shooting that happened at the end of December where a man claims he was robbed. And then about four blocks away from last weeks two shootings where a man was shot in the stomach in an alley and then a man shot at police officers.

One neighbor says this latest shooting is not surprising to him, due to the regulatory at which shootings are happening in the area.

"So walking around those neighborhoods, I mean you have to check your shoulder every time you take a step," explained Dillon Quinn, a neighborhood resident. "It's just getting the norm. People need to get educated and start being able to protect themselves."

Police haven't arrested anyone yet. Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

