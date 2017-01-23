Mater Dei alum earns big honor

Tori Schickel averaged 25 points and 17.5 rebounds per game last week to earn BIG EAST Player of the Week honors, an announcement made by the league office on Monday, Jan. 23. Schickel exploded for a season-high 28 points and added 20 rebounds in the overtime battle against Villanova. That performance marked her second 20-20 game of the season and the third of her young career.



Schickel made 10 field goals in each game last week with 28 points vs. Villanova Friday night and 22 points vs. Georgetown on Sunday afternoon. She shot 43 percent from the field vs. the Wildcats and upped that number to 55 percent against the Hoyas.



Nine of her game-high 20 rebounds on Friday came on the offensive glass. She also dished out two assists and came up with a steal in that contest. Sunday's tilt ended with Schickel recording three steals, an assist and a blocked shot. For the season, Schickel is now averaging 14.4 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.

