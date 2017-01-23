Precinct 30 voters in Owensboro will decide on alcohol sales on Tuesday

Voters in one precinct in Owensboro will head to the polls to decide on alcohol sales.

It's the first wet, dry election in the city in more than four years. As we found out, it may also be the last in the city limits.

On Tuesday, voters in Precinct 30 will vote on whether to allow the sale of alcohol. Clerk's office officials don't expect many more wet-dry elections in Owensboro. That's because the 15 remaining precincts are mostly residential.

Precinct 30 includes a section of Frederica Street where there are businesses along the street. We are told the voting booths are ready to go at Walnut Memorial Baptist Church.

The doors will open at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.