Jacks takes G-MAC Player of the Week award

Jordan Jacks was selected as the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Athlete of the Week, as announced by the league office today. It is the second time Jacks has received the honor from the conference. He previously was named Athlete of the Week on Nov. 28.

The Douglasville, Ga. native averaged 18 points and 10 rebounds in two crucial G-MAC wins over Davis & Elkins and Alderson Broaddus last week.

He scored 22 points and 11 rebounds in the win over Davis & Elkins, and totaled 14 points and nine rebounds in the win over the Battlers.

Kentucky Wesleyan is currently on a 14-game winning streak, and are currently sitting atop the G-MAC standings with a 16-2 overall, (5-0 G-MAC) record. Kentucky Wesleyan has also won 41 straight home games, and are the only undefeated team left in G-MAC play.

The Panthers play twice this week on Wednesday and Saturday. Kentucky Wesleyan will face Oakland City on the road on Wednesday at 8 pm, and will host Trevecca Nazarene on Saturday at 3:15 pm.

Courtesy: Kentucky Wesleyan College Sports Information Department