Owensboro to host American Cornhole Org. World Championship

A tournament, which could have a large economic impact, will be coming to Owensboro this Summer.

Convention and Visitors officials announced the American Cornhole Organization (ACO) will be hosting its World Championship tournament at the Owensboro Convention Center on July 26, 2017. We are told more than a thousand people from around the country are expected to be in town through that weekend.

"The last two years this tournament has been held in Knoxville, Tennessee," explained Darren Peach, Hospitality Services Director. "They estimate the economic impact to be about $800,000 for the community. So we're hoping to at least duplicate that and push that number up a little bit."

Convention and Visitors officials say Owensboro is a familiar place for the American Cornhole Organization members. The group's regional tournament was held at the convention center earlier this month.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.