Lady Eagles' Marcum earns Player of the Week honor

University of Southern Indiana senior guard Tanner Marcum (New Albany, Indiana) was named the Great Lakes Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week Monday in an announcement by the league office.

Marcum averaged 24.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 3.0 steals per game to lead the Screaming Eagles to a 2-1 record in GLVC play last week.

She began the week with a career-high 30 points to go along with six rebounds and three assists in USI’s 88-83 setback to No. 4 Bellarmine University last Monday. Marcum had 24 points, three rebounds, four assists and five steals in the Eagles’ 78-71 win over the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Thursday; then racked up 20 points, seven assists, six rebounds and four steals in USI’s 85-65 win over No. 24 Lewis University Saturday.

For the week, Marcum shot 55.0 percent (22-40) from the field, 54.5 percent (6-11) from behind the arc and 88.9 percent (24-27) from the free throw line.

On the year, Marcum is second on the team with 13.2 points per game and is tied for the team lead with 3.6 assists per contest. She leads the team with 3.0 steals per game and leads the GLVC with a 2.5 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Marcum, who earns her first career GLVC Player of the Week award, is just 26 points shy of becoming the 16th player in program history to eclipse the 1,000-point plateau. She is the second USI women’s basketball player this year to earn the honor, joining senior forward Hannah Wascher (Rantoul, Illinois), who earned the award December 19 for her efforts at the Puerto Rico Classic.

USI returns to action Thursday at 5:30 p.m. when it travels to Rensselaer, Indiana, to take on Saint Joseph’s College in a GLVC contest. The Eagles complete the two-game road trip by visiting the University of Indianapolis Saturday at noon (CST).

Courtesy: USI Sports Information Department