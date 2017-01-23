City Council not in favor of new tax for jail expansion project

The Evansville City Council is not on board with the plans to create a new tax to help pay for an expansion at the Vanderburgh County Jail.

City council members plan to let their voices be heard about this new tax as early as Tuesday. This began with the county commission, who wants to create that new tax to pay for an expansion project at the jail.

The project would also pay off the original bonds.

We are told county commissioners are pushing a House Bill in the legislature that allows for counties to create a new income tax to pay for projects. However, some on the city council are not for creating that new tax.

So, council members asked Josh Clayburn, City Council Attorney, to draft a resolution in opposition to the bill. Some city council members also said they might attend the next county commission meeting.

Speaking of the County Commission, it is expected to approve a resolution supporting the bill at their meeting on Tuesday.

