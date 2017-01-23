New larger jets coming to Evansville Regional Airport

Evansville Regional Airport is always looking for ways to accommodate its travelers, and now, a new larger aircraft coming to the airport will make that easier.

On Monday, the airport announced that starting on April 4th, bigger planes with more seating will take people from Evansville to Dallas.

Right now the planes that fly to Dallas seat 50 people, the new ones will seat 75, that includes 9 first class seats. Something the current flights to Dallas have never had.

American Airlines began service between Evansville and Dallas in June 2005. Right now, the flight operates twice every day during the week and once on Saturdays. With the demand so high, this is good news to a lot of travelers.

"It's great news, frequent flier Lynn Richard said. "The expansion of this airport is really great for people like me who travel quite a bit for business."

Officials also say that while the upgrade right now is for Dallas the hope is that the trend continues and American Airlines might add additional larger jets to more of the flights here in the future.

