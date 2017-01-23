North Gibson gets new school bus equipment for stop arms

First, a set of yellow caution lights flash, then red flashing lights go off and the stop arm comes out.

For some motorists, this still isn't enough to get them to stop. North Gibson superintendent, Brian Harmon, says apparently the LED lights, aren't enough.

"A camera system, an enhancement to our current camera system to allow us to be able to get visual picture and video of that motorist who may have violated that stop arm," said Harmon.

Right now, all they have to rely on is witness descriptions, whether that be the bus driver, students, or even other drivers. Harmon tells us they will do a test run with the new camera system in a few weeks on two buses.

North Gibson County bus driver, Brian Douglas says three people on average ignore the stop arm on a weekly basis. His bus route is along Highway 64, so he says he sees drivers speed past him at 55 mph, while he's at a complete stop.

"Drivers need to be aware. and the only way they're going to be more aware is to put a stop to them, catch them in the act of doing it, " said Douglas.

Each system is around $3,000, so if they do like the results, the transportation manager says it might be a while before all the buses have the stop arms cameras.

