One block on Frederica Street closed for a week

Southbound lanes and one northbound lane on Frederica between 2nd and 3rd Street are closed for a storm sewer repair project.

This small portion of Frederica is in front of the Alorica Building which workers say the project is tied to.

The closure started Monday.

The detour is short for drivers. Just go one street down and swing back around to Frederica.

If the weather cooperates, all lanes will open again next Monday.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.