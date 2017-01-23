Mater Dei wins SIAC wrestling title

Mater Dei takes first in overall team standings of the SIAC varsity wrestling tournament over the weekend.

Mater Dei-251.5 Castle-234.5 Reitz-141.5 Memorial-120.5 Harrison-76 Central-66 North-40

Winners by weight class:

106lb - Devon Casebolt (Castle) over Kaleb Hinderliter (Mater Dei), Fall 3:13.

113lb - Seth Horty (Memorial) over Kane Egli (Mater Dei), Decision 6-5.

120lb - Eli Dickens (Mater Dei) over Neal Bealmear (Castle), Major Decision 20-8.

126lb - Matt Lee (Mater Dei) over Carson Willis (Castle), Decision 7-3.

132lb - Kyle Luigs (Mater Dei) over Caleb Craig (Reitz), Fall 2:56.

138lb - Robert Deters (Castle) over Nolan Weidner (Mater Dei), Decision 3-1.

145lb - William Blayd Blair (Reitz) over Joe Happe (Mater Dei), Sudden Victory-1 6-4.

152lb - Joe Lee (Mater Dei) over Clay McNutt (Castle), Fall 1:28.

160lb - Jacob Farmer (Castle) over Macartney Parkinson (Mater Dei), Fall 1:28.

170lb - Carson Mohler (Castle) over Conner Brown (Memorial), Decision 5-4.

182lb - Kiave Guerrier (Central) over Will Nunn (Castle), Decision 7-5.

195lb - Kurtis Wilderman (Mater Dei) over Holden Abshier (Memorial), Decision 5-0.

220lb - Michael Boots (Mater Dei) over Brennan Norman (Castle), Fall 3:51.

285lb - Alex Lichlyter (Memorail) over Dhezmond Garrett (Harrison), Fall 1:24.

Watch the highlights from the 106lb class and 138lb class winners above.

