Gov. Holcomb, Toyota executives to make jobs announcement at Princeton plant Tuesday

New jobs could be coming to the Tri-State.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will join executives from Toyota Motor Manufacturing of Indiana on Tuesday for an economic development announcement that will bring new investment and jobs to the area.

It will be at 11:15 a.m. at the Toyota Indiana Visitors Center in Princeton.

14 News will be there.

