Uber launching Wednesday in Evansville

The jury is now deliberating in the trial for a man charged in connection with the death of a Henderson County High School student.More >>
The jury is now deliberating in the trial for a man charged in connection with the death of a Henderson County High School student.More >>
Governor Eric Holcomb is speaking with Brandon Bartlett Wednesday afternoon. The five minute interview is set to start at 2:25 p.m.More >>
Governor Eric Holcomb is speaking with Brandon Bartlett Wednesday afternoon. The five minute interview is set to start at 2:25 p.m.More >>
The vision of a newly designed park and playground in Evansville is one step closer to reality. A local couple and four business students at USI have teamed up to see it built and launch it's first official website.More >>
The vision of a newly designed park and playground in Evansville is one step closer to reality. A local couple and four business students at USI have teamed up to see it built and launch it's first official website.More >>
Signature School in Evansville has been ranked the number one high school in Indiana and 33rd in the country.More >>
Signature School in Evansville has been ranked the number one high school in Indiana and 33rd in the country.More >>
Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting.More >>
Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting.More >>
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.More >>
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.More >>
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.More >>
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
Shelley Dufresne waived her right to a jury trial in favor of having a judge preside over the case.More >>
Shelley Dufresne waived her right to a jury trial in favor of having a judge preside over the case.More >>
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.More >>
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.More >>
Multiple agencies are responding to an officer-involved shooting on Bush River Road.More >>
Multiple agencies are responding to an officer-involved shooting on Bush River Road.More >>
United Airlines is investigating a report that a giant rabbit died on one of its trans-Atlantic flights.More >>
United Airlines is investigating a report that a giant rabbit died on one of its trans-Atlantic flights.More >>
South Korea says it has installed key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system called THAAD, the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system.More >>
South Korea says it has installed key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system called THAAD, the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
A man's social media live stream turned destructive after he walked into a New Orleans restaurant on April 20th and the store owner smashed his camera.More >>
A man's social media live stream ended violently after he walked into a New Orleans restaurant on April 20 and the restaurant owner smashed his camera.More >>