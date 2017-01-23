Uber launching Wednesday in Evansville

Uber launches Wednesday in Evansville.

In early December, Uber announced its ridesharing product, uberX, was coming to Evansville.

[PREVIOUS: Uber coming to Evansville]

Uber is a technology company that connects riders and drivers through a smartphone application. With Uber, riders can push a button on their phone and get a ride. Uber partners with pre-screened local drivers who use their personal vehicles to give neighbors a ride on their own schedule.

Evansville is the 8th city in Indiana to welcome the ridesharing service.

A press conference is being held Wednesday morning at 8:30 to officially welcome Uber to the River City.

