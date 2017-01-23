Police looking for person of interest in Owensboro shooting

Owensboro police are looking for the man involved in an early Sunday morning shooting.

Officers say the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Werner Avenue.

Police say they found 31-year-old Victoria McFarland with a gunshot wound in her arm on Hale Avenue.

McFarland went to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Her injury was not life-threatening.

Police aren't releasing the suspect's name, but say they believe the shooter was McFarland's boyfriend.

Anyone with information on what happened should call the Owensboro Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (270) 687-8484.

