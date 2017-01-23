Crews respond to house fire in Boonville

Firefighters were called to the scene of fire at a duplex in Warrick County.

It happened around 7 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 8th St. in Boonville, near Railroad Avenue.

Fire chief told me the fire started around 7am. It was put in about ten minutes. The building is a duplex apartment — Steve Maugeri (@Steve14News) January 23, 2017

We're told the damage was mainly contained to the back of the duplex.

A resident tells me most of his belongings are gone. He was renting the house at the time — Steve Maugeri (@Steve14News) January 23, 2017

The Boonville Fire Chief says the fire started in a bedroom at a duplex on 8th street. It was under control in around ten minutes before the fire could spread to another unit.

Smoke detectors weren't working when a dresser caught on fire from a bad electrical cord.

"This time in the morning, people could have been but if it had happened two o'clock in the morning, could very easily have been a lot worse than what it was," says Boonville Fire Chief Steven Byers.

Still, crews managed to keep the flames from spreading to the attic.

"Getting a quick knockdown and preventing that from spreading kept a majority of the back apartment and no damage to the front apartment," Byers said.

That bedroom belongs to Beau Baize. It was out within minutes, but the damage was already done to the place he's called home for the past four years.

"It's nothing right now. I I've lost things five times in my life I've lost things just gotta get back up and do it again," Baize said.

The fire chief says the damage can be repaired.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.