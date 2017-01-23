Father accused of shooting wife, twin daughters served with arrest warrant

An Owensboro business plans to build a new facility after a major expansion the past two years. Hollison has signed the contract officially gaining ownership of the property near MidAmerica Airpark.More >>
An Owensboro business plans to build a new facility after a major expansion the past two years. Hollison has signed the contract officially gaining ownership of the property near MidAmerica Airpark.More >>
Family members of Rathgeber are still trying to understand why anyone would take her life. Although they don't know if they will ever be able to come to grips with what happened, they say they'll cherish the memories they had with her.More >>
Family members of Rathgeber are still trying to understand why anyone would take her life. Although they don't know if they will ever be able to come to grips with what happened, they say they'll cherish the memories they had with her.More >>
We have a traffic alert for commuters in downtown Evansville.More >>
We have a traffic alert for commuters in downtown Evansville.More >>
We're told the military donated the structure, but one Henderson Police officer spent a year building up the inside using donated materials. HPD's Sergeant Jeff Welch showed us his work and he said it's the first facility of its kind in the region.More >>
We're told the military donated the structure, but one Henderson Police officer spent a year building up the inside using donated materials. HPD's Sergeant Jeff Welch showed us his work and he said it's the first facility of its kind in the region.More >>
Toyota workers helped clean up Camp Carson in Princeton on Wednesday as one of their work options during the production stop.More >>
Toyota workers helped clean up Camp Carson in Princeton on Wednesday as one of their work options during the production stop.More >>
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.More >>
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.More >>
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.More >>
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.More >>
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.More >>
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.More >>
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.More >>
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.More >>
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.More >>
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.More >>
Multiple agencies are responding to an officer-involved shooting on Bush River Road.More >>
Multiple agencies are responding to an officer-involved shooting on Bush River Road.More >>
Shelley Dufresne waived her right to a jury trial in favor of having a judge preside over the case.More >>
Shelley Dufresne waived her right to a jury trial in favor of having a judge preside over the case.More >>