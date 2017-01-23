Father accused of shooting wife, twin daughters served with arrest warrant

The Vanderburgh County Coroner has released the identity of the woman killed in Monday shooting and stabbing incident.

It happened at a home in the Shadow Bluff Estates around 7 a.m. in the 400 block of Shillington Drive.

Police say they received the first of two 911 calls from a neighbor's home. According to the police report, Cynthia Loehrlein escaped from her home and was able to get to a neighbor's home, who called 911.

Cynthia told that neighbor she had been shot and stabbed by her father, Clint Loehrlin, 54-years-old, of Evansville. Her twin sister, Nicole Loehrlein, made the second call to 911 from inside the family's home.

Nicole, according to the police report, hid inside of a closet while she made the call. During the call, she confirmed her father was still somewhere inside the home.

The body of 52-year-old Sherry Loehrlein, Clint's wife, was found inside the home. Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear confirmed she died from a gunshot wound to the back.

Sheriff Dave Wedding says the suspect, Clint Loehrlein, was inside the home when his deputies arrived. He says Clint shot and stabbed his wife and twin daughters.

The twin daughters were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Their injuries were described as serious.

Sheriff Wedding says they have no information on what led up to the incident. The sheriff did say Clint stabbed himself while he was being taken into custody and was also taken to the hospital.

Wedding did say there's a warrant for his arrest and an officer is staged outside his hospital room.

The following charges are listed on the arrest warrant for Clint:

Murder

Aggravated Battery with a Firearm as Level 3 Felony (Two counts)

Resisting Law Enforcement as a Class A Misdemeanor.

Gun Enhancement

More charges could be added on after this investigation is complete.

