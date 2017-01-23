American Airlines upgrading EVV Dallas service with bigger jets

Evansville Regional Airport released some exciting news Monday morning that could affect your next flight.

Officials there say larger jets will soon be landing on the tarmac.

Starting on April 4, American Airlines is going to be upgrading its Dallas service. There will be greater capacity and first class seats.

A spokeswoman for EVV says the larger jets are a result of customer demand and the airline's confidence in the Evansville market.

Dallas is the largest hub for American Airlines with more than 800 daily flights.

