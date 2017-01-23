Chase ends when car crashes into Evansville home

A police chase in Evansville ended when a car crashed into a home.

Police say four people were in the car when it rammed into a house on East Louisiana Street around 12:30 Monday morning.

Police say the chase started because an officer noticed the car was stolen. So, when that officer tried pulling them over, they drove away.

We're told the "low-speed chase" lasted about three minutes before the car crashed into the home. All four people inside the car tried to run away at the point. Two of them, who are juveniles, were found and brought in for questioning.

The other two have not been caught.

