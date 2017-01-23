Three charged with murder in Union Co. shooting

We have new information on a double murder investigation in Morganfield.

As we already reported, three men are in the Henderson County jail following a police chase that went from Union to Henderson County Friday evening.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, all three suspects were served with a warrant in jail early Monday morning.

The sheriff's office says 19-year-old Clarence Smith III from Danville, Illinois, 20-year-old Joe-Vionte Simms from Centralia, Illinois and Keyontae McGuire from Morganfield are facing two counts of murder.

The pending charges come from a deadly shooting Friday on West O'Bannon Street in Morganfield.

The Union County coroner confirms Caesarrae Rapyer and George Black Jr. were killed.

We'll be following up with investigators to see if they've uncovered a motive.

