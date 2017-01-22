Proposed bar owner files appeal for Franklin St. parking variances

We've learned an appeal was filed on the matter (WFIE)

We have new information on a story we've been following.

Parking variances along Franklin Street have been up for discussion for quite some time after a proposed bar off West Franklin Street was turned down due to parking concerns.

We've learned an appeal was filed on the matter.

It's a constant battle between the board of zoning appeals and the owners of the proposed bar.

Back in November, the board denied the bar owner on the variance at least three times.

Right now, at least 12 current businesses have parking variances in Evansville.

It's a story we will continue to follow.

