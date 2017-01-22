Four people arrested in interstate drug ring stretching to Georgia

A joint investigation by the Vanderburgh Joint Drug Task Force, Indiana State Police, DEA and FBI lead to the arrest of Brett Basham, Shannon Maxian, Lisa Howard, and Jeffrey McKenzie during a raid on Saturday night.

They say the raid connects them to a drug ring stretching from Georgia to a warehouse on Kentucky Avenue in Evansville.

A close to the two-month investigation of Brett Basham's drug dealings culminated with a raid of that warehouse.

SWAT broke down the front door and found Basham inside. All the activity was not enough to wake up Beverly Hill. She says that a bust of this size was overdue.

"I think it brings in the wrong kind of clientele. I'd like to be able to live here without that kind of stuff going on all the time," Hill says.

Hill says she wasn't aware of what was going on inside the warehouse.

Police say they found $2,000 on Basham and recovered $21,000 inside the warehouse. Before the raid, three other suspects were caught and arrested transporting four pounds of meth from Georgia.

Police honed in on their location with phone taps. Hill says she's glad the drug activity is out of her neighborhood, and she wants the police to help it stay that way.

"If I need the police, they are here, and it's because of where I live," Hill said. "The more they show their face, the less that kind of thing goes on around here."

The four remain in the Vanderburgh County Jail facing several charges.

