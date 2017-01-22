Aces hold off Salukis for 63-60 win

Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting.More >>
Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting.More >>
A Huntingburg man is in jail on child molesting charges.More >>
A Huntingburg man is in jail on child molesting charges.More >>
The push continues for funding to make repairs to the Soldiers and Sailors Coliseum.More >>
The push continues for funding to make repairs to the Soldiers and Sailors Coliseum.More >>
It's been a polarizing question for years; should rule makers require softball pitchers to wear face masks?More >>
It's been a polarizing question for years; should rule makers require softball pitchers to wear face masks?More >>
Henderson City Commissioners passed an ordinance that makes amendments to the 10-year-old smoking ordinance.More >>
Henderson City Commissioners passed an ordinance that makes amendments to the 10-year-old smoking ordinance.More >>
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.More >>
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.More >>
You've seen the quizzes on Facebook before -- they get passed around all the time. They seem innocent enough, and may be intended as such.More >>
You've seen the quizzes on Facebook before -- they get passed around all the time. They seem innocent enough, and may be intended as such.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Grocery baskets and cars were not the only things found outside of the Paragould Walmart after someone left possibly 40 snakes in the parking lot.More >>
Grocery baskets and cars were not the only things found outside of the Paragould Walmart after someone left possibly 40 snakes in the parking lot.More >>
Shelley Dufresne waived her right to a jury trial in favor of having a judge preside over the case.More >>
Shelley Dufresne waived her right to a jury trial in favor of having a judge preside over the case.More >>
The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.More >>
The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.More >>