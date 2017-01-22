Thunderbolts drop second leg of home and away with RiverKings

The Evansville Thunderbolts' recent downturn continued with a 2-0 loss to the Mississippi RiverKings, the second game of a back-to-back home and away series. Evansville couldn't finish the comeback on Friday night, dropping the first decision 3-2. Saturday was their second consecutive loss since earning a big win in Huntsville the prior weekend.

The RiverKings outshot the Thunderbolts 10-5 over the first period, but the game remained scoreless heading into intermission. Evansville's powerplay woes continued early on in the second as Mississippi's Mike Moran potted a shorthanded goal at the 1:34 mark of the period. Corey Tyrell would then strike again for the RiverKings midway through the period. Mike Grace had the primary assist on both goals.

Mississippi then shut the game down in the third to hold Evansville scoreless and secure crucial points in a top-heavy playoff race. Evansville would be outshot for the game 31-24. Michael Doan had 29 saves on the night. Mississippi goaltender Brad Barone stopped all 24 shots he faced. With the shutout, Justin Macdonald's 12-game point streak came to an end. It was the longest point streak the SPHL has seen in the '16-17 season.

Evansville now moves to 9-18-4 and trail Roanoke by one point for the 8th and final playoff spot, with Roanoke holding 3 games in hand. The Thunderbolts are back at it again at home tonight (1/22) against the all too familiar Peoria Rivermen, this being their sixth meeting of the season. Peoria holds a 4-2 advantage in the season series. This will be the first game of a short, three-game homestand for the Thunderbolts. Puck drop has been moved from the originally scheduled 5 p.m. start time to 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the door and on Ticketmaster.

Courtesy: Evv. Thunderbolts Media Relations