UE Tennis falls to Purdue in spring opener

In Sunday's spring opener, the University of Evansville women's tennis team fell by a 7-0 final to Purdue at Basham Courts.

Purdue opened play on Sunday, taking the doubles point to start the day. Rafaella Baquerizo and Nicole Robinson earned a 6-1 win over Andjela Brguljan and Daria Pentsova at #1 doubles while Caitlin Calkins and Grace Schaffer topped Theodora Soldatou and Chieko Yamada, 7-5, in second-flight doubles. In the third flight, Marta Ruedas and Alex Sabe defeated Nicoli Pereira and Diana Tkachenko by a 6-4 final.

The Boilermakers also had success in singles play. At flight one, Yamada fell to Robinson, 7-5, 6-4. Tkachenko lost to Andjela Djokovic in #2 singles, 6-3, 6-4. In the third flight, Sabe earned the victory over Pentsova, 6-2, 6-1 while Reudas beat Andrea Pascual-Larrinaga in the fourth flight, 6-3, 6-1.

Baquerizo was the winner in the fifth flight as she topped Soldatou, 6-3, 6-0. Brguljan put up a nice fight in the sixth spot as she faced Schaffer. She fell 4-6, 6-2, 1-0 (12-10).

Evansville will be in action at home on February 3 for a pair of matches. UE welcomes Murray State and Austin Peay to town for matches at Tri-State Athletic Club. Match times are 12 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively.

Courtesy: University of Evansville Athletics