Multiple law enforcement agencies investigating situation at Posey Co. apartment complex

Tyler Englebright, 19 (Source: Posey Co. Jail) Tyler Englebright, 19 (Source: Posey Co. Jail)
POSEY CO., IN (WFIE) -

One person was taken to jail, while another was taken to the hospital, after an incident at a Posey County apartment complex.

Tyler Englebright, 19-years-old, was booked into the Posey County Jail on Sunday in connection with the case. They arrested him after finding a man with head injuries on the ground outside of an apartment complex.

The victim, whose name has not been released at this time, suffered head injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The situation took place at the Southwind Apartment complex in Mt. Vernon around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Authorities are unsure of what type of injuries the man has and do not know his condition.

The investigation is still in its very early stages.

Englebright is being held in the Posey County Jail and is charged with attempted murder.

