Multiple law enforcement agencies investigating situation at Posey Co. apartment complex

Henderson City Commissioners passed an ordinance that makes amendments to the 10-year-old smoking ordinance.More >>
Henderson City Commissioners passed an ordinance that makes amendments to the 10-year-old smoking ordinance.More >>
Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting.More >>
Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting.More >>
Fire crews worked hours to contain a fire at a rubber mulch company right outside of Central City.More >>
Fire crews worked hours to contain a fire at a rubber mulch company right outside of Central City.More >>
Continuing Coverage on a Tri-State Clinical Research company closing its doors.More >>
Continuing Coverage on a Tri-State Clinical Research company closing its doors.More >>
For the past year, when Halee wasn't in class at USI, chances are, she was working at Texas Roadhouse in Evansville.More >>
For the past year, when Halee wasn't in class at USI, chances are, she was working at Texas Roadhouse in Evansville.More >>
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.More >>
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.More >>
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.More >>
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.More >>
Shelley Dufresne waived her right to a jury trial in favor of having a judge preside over the case.More >>
Shelley Dufresne waived her right to a jury trial in favor of having a judge preside over the case.More >>
The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.More >>
The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.More >>
You've seen the quizzes on Facebook before -- they get passed around all the time. They seem innocent enough, and may be intended as such.More >>
You've seen the quizzes on Facebook before -- they get passed around all the time. They seem innocent enough, and may be intended as such.More >>
A U.S. guided-missile submarine arrived in South Korea on Tuesday and envoys from the U.S., Japan and South Korea met in Tokyo, as North Korea marked the anniversary of the founding of its military.More >>
A U.S. guided-missile submarine arrived in South Korea on Tuesday and envoys from the U.S., Japan and South Korea met in Tokyo, as North Korea marked the anniversary of the founding of its military.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Steve Fleischmann made the comments in an open letter Moran's Happy Days and Joanie Loves Chachi co-star Scott Baio posted on his Facebook page late Tuesday morning.More >>
Steve Fleischmann made the comments in an open letter Moran's Happy Days and Joanie Loves Chachi co-star Scott Baio posted on his Facebook page late Tuesday morning.More >>
Lawmakers in about a dozen states are considering a bill that would block pornography from all new phones and computers unless consumers pay a tax. Backers plan to introduce the measure on the federal level this month.More >>
Lawmakers in about a dozen states are considering a bill that would block pornography from all new phones and computers unless consumers pay a tax. Backers plan to introduce the measure on the federal level this month.More >>