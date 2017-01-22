Lady Eagles bounce back after loss earlier this week

The USI Women's basketball team is sitting at 16-3 after suffering that third loss on Monday against Bellarmine.

But the Lady Screaming Eagles bounced back from that loss getting a big win over Wisconsin-Parkside on Thursday and finished up the week beating No. 24 Lewis, 85-65 on Saturday. Head coach Rick Stein says that their schedule has been tough, but with each passing day it seems his team is getting better and better.

"Tough week overall you know you go all the way back to last week we had Thursday, Saturday, Monday, Thursday, Saturday and that is a tough stretch of games, really proud of our team," explained Coach Stein. "Really resilient especially with that tough loss on Monday had a heck of a ball game against one of the best teams in the country, bounced back and not only beat a Parkside team, but then beat ranked Lewis team on Saturday. Obviously really proud of our group and pleased with how we are playing and I thought as this week went on we just kept getting better and we are playing good basketball right now."

The lady screaming Eagles will hit the road this week, taking on Saint Joseph College on Thursday.

