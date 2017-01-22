Hoops Live: New Albany vs Reitz

Henderson County Sheriff K-9 is now ready to take on anything in his path.More >>
The trial is underway for a man charged with assault in connection with the death of a Henderson County High School student last Fall.More >>
The search is on for a killer after the body of a young female was found near Alcoa on Monday.More >>
There's new information on the partnership between the City of Evansville and Vectren and their plans to build a solar farm.More >>
Hundreds of people are losing their jobs. Startek announced on Monday, it is closing the Engagement Center on June 16, 2017.More >>
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.More >>
The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.More >>
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.More >>
There is heavy police presence on Highway 98 near Highway 589 in Hattiesburg.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Shelley Dufresne waived her right to a jury trial in favor of having a judge preside over the case.More >>
You've seen the quizzes on Facebook before -- they get passed around all the time. They seem innocent enough, and may be intended as such.More >>
A U.S. guided-missile submarine arrived in South Korea on Tuesday and envoys from the U.S., Japan and South Korea met in Tokyo, as North Korea marked the anniversary of the founding of its military.More >>
Governor Phil Bryant has set the special session to complete the fiscal year 2018 budget for June 5.More >>
The undercooking may expose people who eat the chicken to pathogens, though no illnesses have been reported in association with the product.More >>
