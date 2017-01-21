Man arrested on drug warrant

Drug Task Force agents and EPD SWAT arrested one man on Evansville's south side.

Our cameras were on the scene minutes after authorities went inside this building in the 2000 block of South Kentucky.

Authorities say 37-year-old Brett Basham was taken out in handcuffs and arrested. He's facing a meth-related drug charge.

Basham also faced drug possession charges in 2014.

He's currently in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.